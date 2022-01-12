ENOUEN, William A.



"Bill"



Age 93, of Kettering, Ohio, peacefully passed away at home on January 8, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Columbus, Ohio, on November 7, 1928. He graduated from Cleveland



Cathedral Latin High School in 1946 and served his country in the Army after WWII for eighteen months. He graduated from the University of Dayton School of Business in 1952 and Harvard University Advanced Management Program in 1975. Bill is survived by the love of his life, Joan, to whom he was married for 68 years. His greatest joy was spending time with his children, William Enouen Jr. (Denise), Robert Enouen



(Susan), Kathryn Owsiany (Kenneth), James Enouen (Danita), and Patricia Enouen-O'Meara (Sean); 10 grandchildren, Nicole Ranere (Christopher), Daniel Enouen (Regan), Matthew Enouen (Jourdan), Erica McCabe (Rick), Claire Hale (Bryan), Robert Enouen Jr. (Nadia), James Enouen, Eric Enouen, Adam Enouen, and Nicholas Enouen; 10 great-grandchildren and



numerous nieces and nephews. William is preceded in death by his parents, John and Bertha (Thiry) Enouen; brother, John Enouen; and sisters, Rose Motz and Mary Davis. Bill held leadership positions at Mead Corporation throughout his career. He retired in 1993 as Senior VP and CFO after 34 years of



service. He received the Service Leadership Award from the University of Dayton School of Business in 2003. He served on numerous boards including 10 years on the Dayton Foundation Finance Committee, 9 years on the Board of the Private Sector Council in Washington, D.C., 10 years on the U.D.



Business Advisory Council, and 6 years on the Catholic Social Services Board. Bill and his wife Joan established ongoing scholarships for deserving students at the University of



Dayton. His advice to them was to "Be yourself and live your life the way you think it should be lived." Visitation will be held on Friday, January 14, 2022, at 9:30 AM at St. Charles Borromeo Church, 4500 Ackerman Blvd., Kettering, OH 45429 where Bill and Joan have been Charter Members. The Mass of Christian burial will take place at the church commencing at 10:30 AM. If unable to attend in person, please join us in prayer and participate virtually at www.stcharles-kettering.org. Burial in Calvary Cemetery. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be made at www.routsong.com. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the University of Dayton William A. and Joan C. Batsche-Enouen Scholarship Fund by visiting: University of Dayton · GiveCampus, or the charity of your choice.

