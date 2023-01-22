ENOUEN, Joan C.



Age 92, of Kettering, Ohio, peacefully passed away on January 17, 2023, surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Cincinnati, Ohio, on May 26, 1930. She graduated from Julienne High School in 1948. She graduated from the University of Dayton in 1952 at the top of her class and earned a Master in Business Administration from Wright State University in 1987.



Her greatest joy was spending time with and caring for her husband and family. She is survived by her children: William Enouen Jr. (Denise), Robert Enouen (Susan), Kathryn Owsiany (Kenneth), James Enouen (Danita), and Patricia Enouen-O'Meara (Sean); 10 grandchildren, Nicole Ranere (Christopher), Daniel Enouen (Regan), Matthew Enouen (Jourdan), Erica McCabe (Rick), Claire Hale (Bryan), Robert Enouen Jr. (Nadia), James Enouen, Eric Enouen, Adam Enouen, and Nicholas Enouen; 11 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Joan is preceded in death by her husband Bill, the love of her life, to whom she was married for 68 years, her parents, Ralph and Virginia Batsche, and her siblings, Ralph Batsche Jr., Robert Batsche, Ronald Batsche and Marilyn Rigo.



Joan gave 100% to everything she did. Her creativity, homemaking and organizational skills along with her vitality, energy, discipline and intelligence made for a wonderful home and happy family. Joan's commitment, hard work and capability enabled Bill's success in his work life. She was a true partner in all aspects of their life together. Joan was involved in many volunteer activities throughout her life. She especially loved being in the St. Charles choir for 30 years and Co-chair of the Dayton Philharmonic Women's Association Design Showhouse in 1993.



Joan and her husband Bill, established ongoing scholarships for deserving students at the University of Dayton. Their support for the University of Dayton, St. Charles Borromeo Church, Catholic Social Services and other charitable organizations was continuous throughout their lives. Joan's love and care of her family and friends was the most important work of her life. Her devotion to those she loved was a true gift.



Visitation will be held on Friday, January 27, 2023, at 9:30 AM at St. Charles Borromeo Church, 4500 Ackerman Blvd., Kettering, OH 45429 where Bill and Joan were Charter Members. Words of Remembrance will be given at 10:45 AM and the Mass of Christian burial will begin at 11:00 AM. If unable to attend in person, please join us in prayer and participate virtually at www.stcharles-kettering.org. Burial in Calvary Cemetery. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be made at www.routsong.com.



In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the University of Dayton for the William A. and Joan C. Batsche-Enouen Scholarship Fund by visiting: www.givecampus.com/campaigns/7956/donations/new and searching for Enouen in Select Fund Designation box or donate to the charity of your choice. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be made at



