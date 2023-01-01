ENOCHS, Mary Baremore



Age 91, of Monroe, Ohio, passed away December 22, 2022, in Monroe. She was born on November 13, 1931, to Henry and Helen Baremore in Akron, Ohio. She graduated Akron High School and attended The Ohio State University where she was a member of the Delta Gamma Sorority. Mary married David James Enochs on December 29, 1951, and after living in Florida and Colorado they eventually settled in Middletown (Franklin), Ohio. Mary was an active member of the First Presbyterian Church of Middletown, enjoyed working out at the Middletown YMCA all through her 90's, played bridge with many groups, and touched the lives of numerous close friends. Mary loved to pet dogs, garden, and feed the birds. Mary is survived by her children, James Randall (Marilyn), Nancy Jean Tighe (Jim), John David (Linda), and Mark Baremore (Susan); eleven grandchildren, Jenny, Jill, David, Becca, Katie, Sam, Megan, Sarah, Polly, Elliotte, and Ryan; seven great-grandchildren, Preston, Alex, Lena, Julia, Grant, Emma, and Finnigan; and niece, Ann Loflin and nephew, Richard Henry. Mary lived a beautiful, active life. She was poised and refined with a great laugh and sense of humor. She enjoyed the outdoors as well as dancing and cultural events and hosting others from all over the world. Her openness took her, David, and the family on many adventures including living in the bush of West Africa, traveling the world, beach vacations, a family cottage in Minnesota, boundary waters and ski trips. Mary was blessed with the love and support of life-long friends that continued to share their lives, laughter, and love for each other through the years. She was loved as a wife, a mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, and great-grandmother. We have all been blessed to be raised and inspired by such a loving and giving person. A celebration of Mary's life will be held at the First Presbyterian Church, 2910 Central Ave, Middletown, OH 45044 at 1:00 pm on January 8, 2023. Please sign the guestbook at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com.

