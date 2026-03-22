Ennis Miller Sr.

Miller, Sr., Ennis Brewster



It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of Ennis Brewster Miller Sr., age 99 (3 months short of 100). Ennis Sr. was born and raised in Oxford where he proudly lived his last months. Ennis Sr. went to be with his Lord and Savior on March 12, 2026 after suffering a sudden illness. Born to the late Simon and Lazelle (Jones) Miller on June 30, 1926, he was the youngest of his siblings, William "Robert" Miller, Arthur "Buddy" Miller, "Katherine" Margaret (Miller) Bradley. The family thrived by working at Miami University, as well as farming, something Ennis Sr. took pride in. A proud veteran, Ennis Sr. began his military career at the end of World War II, serving through the Korean war, and ending his service after serving time in the Vietnam war. After 22 years of honorable service, he retired from the Army with multiple accommodations including the Bronze Star with Valor. Ennis Sr. would talk about his experience in Nuremberg Germany policing detainees from WWII or how his troop opened the 1st POW camp in Korea. Ennis Sr. began his Army career as Military Police, went on to work in Missiles, and ended his career working the tug boats. Ennis Sr. took his electrical training and skills learned in the Army, putting them to use at Diebold Incorporated, installing bank equipment at many of the local banks in and around Ohio, Indiana, and Kentucky. Once Ennis Sr. retired from Diebold he went into business for himself, contracting those same services and skills he mastered at Diebold, before retiring once more. In retirement, Ennis Sr. spent many years dedicating himself to community service, serving as treasurer and as president of the NAACP, becoming a life time member. Ennis Sr. gave time to the A.M.E. church, singing in the choir and as an usher, and helping out many elders doing handy-man work. Ennis Sr. and his wife, LaVerne moved to Arizona in 2003 where he continued dedicating time to community service including volunteering at the local hospital, teaching youth to fish, working with the Armed Forces Support Group and becoming a lifetime member of the VFW. His passion for helping others brought so much light to his community. Ennis Sr. was privileged to go on an Honor Flight and was very proud of his journey. He had a zest for life-he loved fishing, hunting for mushrooms, sharing stories from his rich experiences, and entertaining those around him. Ennis Sr. leaves behind his wife, LaVerne (Carter) Miller, his eight children: Bruce Miller Sr., Carol (Miller) Johnson, Ennis Miller Jr., Gale Miller, Leslie (Miller) Jackson, Anne Mitchell, Gwen Miller, and Heather (Miller) Booker. He was also a proud grandfather to 14 grandchildren and had the joy of witnessing the lives of 32 great-grandchildren and 13 great-great-grandchildren. He is remembered fondly by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and many dear friends who were touched by his kindness and spirit. He was preceded in death by his parents, three siblings, and sibling in-laws. Ennis Sr. was very proud of his family, his heritage, and his development in Oxford, OH. It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of Ennis Brewster Miller Sr., age 99 (3 months short of 100). Ennis Sr. was born and raised in Oxford where he proudly lived his last months. Ennis Sr. went to be with his Lord and Savior on March 12, 2026 after suffering a sudden illness. Born to the late Simon and Lazelle (Jones) Miller on June 30, 1926, he was the youngest of his siblings, William "Robert" Miller, Arthur "Buddy" Miller, "Katherine" Margaret (Miller) Bradley. The family thrived by working at Miami University, as well as farming, something Ennis Sr. took pride in. A proud veteran, Ennis Sr. began his military career at the end of World War II, serving through the Korean war, and ending his service after serving time in the Vietnam war. After 22 years of honorable service, he retired from the Army with multiple accommodations including the Bronze Star with Valor. Ennis Sr. would talk about his experience in Nuremberg Germany policing detainees from WWII or how his troop opened the 1st POW camp in Korea. Ennis Sr. began his Army career as Military Police, went on to work in Missiles, and ended his career working the tug boats. Ennis Sr. took his electrical training and skills learned in the Army, putting them to use at Diebold Incorporated, installing bank equipment at many of the local banks in and around Ohio, Indiana, and Kentucky. Once Ennis Sr. retired from Diebold he went into business for himself, contracting those same services and skills he mastered at Diebold, before retiring once more. In retirement, Ennis Sr. spent many years dedicating himself to community service, serving as treasurer and as president of the NAACP, becoming a life time member. Ennis Sr. gave time to the A.M.E. church, singing in the choir and as an usher, and helping out many elders doing handy-man work. Ennis Sr. and his wife, LaVerne moved to Arizona in 2003 where he continued dedicating time to community service including volunteering at the local hospital, teaching youth to fish, working with the Armed Forces Support Group and becoming a lifetime member of the VFW. His passion for helping others brought so much light to his community. Ennis Sr. was privileged to go on an Honor Flight and was very proud of his journey. He had a zest for life-he loved fishing, hunting for mushrooms, sharing stories from his rich experiences, and entertaining those around him. Ennis Sr. leaves behind his wife, LaVerne (Carter) Miller, his eight children: Bruce Miller Sr., Carol (Miller) Johnson, Ennis Miller Jr., Gale Miller, Leslie (Miller) Jackson, Anne Mitchell, Gwen Miller, and Heather (Miller) Booker. He was also a proud grandfather to 14 grandchildren and had the joy of witnessing the lives of 32 great-grandchildren and 13 great-great-grandchildren. He is remembered fondly by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and many dear friends who were touched by his kindness and spirit. He was preceded in death by his parents, three siblings, and sibling in-laws. Ennis Sr. was very proud of his family, his heritage, and his development in Oxford, OH. A visitation will take place at Bethel AME Church, located at 14 South Beech Street, Oxford, Ohio 45056, on Friday, March 27, 2026, from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM, with a funeral service to follow at 11:00 AM. Burial will be held at Butler County Memorial Park. The family invites you to share your condolences and memories on the tribute wall at www.paulyoungfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Ennis' home church of Bethel A.M.E of Oxford or to the Armed Forces Support Group/Honor Flight.



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