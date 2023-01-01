ENIX, Bruce W.



Age 69, of Tipp City, passed away Thursday, December 29, 2022. Bruce is survived by his beloved wife of 49 years, Vevia A.; son and daughter-in-law, Jason and Monica Enix of Dayton; daughter and son-in-law, Holly and Joe Coles of Cheyenne, WY; grandchildren, Cayden and Reegan Enix, Charlie and Claire Coles; brothers and sisters-in-law, Al and Phyllis of AL, Ron and Joy of FL, Keith and Teresa of Centerville; other relatives and friends.



Bruce was a graduate of Wright State University and a retired computer engineer from Trimble after 23 years of service. He attended Cassel Hills Church of Christ, taught Golden Qi together with Vevia at Vandalia Senior Center, and was a member of the Huber Heights Senior Center serving three years as Vice President.



Funeral service 7:00 PM Monday, January 2, 2023, at Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike with David Edmonds officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 4:00 PM Monday until service time. Private interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family would like to thank the staff at Danbury Senior Living and Day City Hospice for the exceptional care they provided. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Cassel Hills Church of Christ in Bruce's memory.

