Engle, Jessie



Jessie Lee Engle, 88, passed away on Wednesday, February 21, 2024 in Richmond, Kentucky; widow of beloved husband, Dewey Engle. Sweethearts who picked each other in their second grade of schooling. She was born on January 22, 1936 to late Gracie Frye Angel in Knox County, Kentucky. Following her passion for education, she became a teacher. Focusing on the second grade and retiring after 36 years. She received two masters' degrees, one from E.K.U. She was a lover of literature; from the simple sweet Beatrix Potter to the poetic comedy of Mr. Twain. She is survived by her daughter, Lori Cotton of Buckeye in Garrard County, KY, two grandchildren, Daniel Lee Cotton and Charlie Cotton with his wife, Sarah and two daughters, Evie and Emily; her sister, Francis Smallwood of Petersburg, VA. She is preceded in passing by her husband and her mother. Services were held on Tuesday, February 27, 2024 at Oldham, Roberts and Powell Funeral Home at 12:00 p.m. with visitation from 11:00 a.m. until time of service. Burial is in the Richmond, Cemetery.



