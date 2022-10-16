EMNETT, Richard E.



93, June 28, 2022, at the Masonic Home, Springfield. Preceded in death by his wife Marilyn of 66 years. He is survived by his 5 children: Rick (Ann), David (Nancy), Michele Turner, Marty (Kathy) and Dan (Kenna), 13 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. He was a Mason and a member of the John Durst Lodge. Visitation October 22, 1 - 5pm at Olive Branch United Methodist Church, 7315 Wilmington Rd., Oregonia. Donations to the Masonic Home in Springfield.

