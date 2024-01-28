Emmons, Robert "Bob"



Robert "Bob" Emmons, 86, of Kettering, Ohio died Thursday, December 28, 2023 at the Laurels of Kettering. The son of the late Harold and Harriet Emmons, Bob was born in Zanesville, Ohio and grew up in Lima, Ohio where he graduated from Lima Central High School before attending Bowling Green State University on a basketball scholarship and serving in the U.S. Army.



He was employed by the State of Ohio for many years.



A lifelong athlete and fitness enthusiast, Bob enjoyed many years of playing basketball, running, and cycling, as well as coaching youth baseball, basketball, and soccer. Bob loved dogs, as does his wife, Gerry, and their pups Chocolate and Chewy have provided companionship and joy for many years.



Bob is survived by his loving wife of 29 years, Geraldine Hemmert Emmons of Kettering, OH as well as his children and stepchildren, Natalie (Scott) Quinn of Lebanon, OH, Deron Emmons of Dayton, OH, Cindy Schneider of Centerville, OH, Mike (Barb) Hemmert of Springboro, OH, Dan (Alison) Hemmert of Spokane, WA, Sharon Forsthoefel of Dayton, OH, David (Julie) Hemmert of Troy, OH, Frank (Maureen) Hemmert of Beavercreek, OH, as well as 26 grandchildren and 25 great grandchildren.



The caring staff at the Laurels of Kettering and Hospice of Dayton provided excellent care for Bob the last few years of his life, for which his family is immensely grateful. Plans for a celebration of Bob's life will be announced at a later date.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com