Emma Clark

Clark (Pyles), Emma Gertrude "Trudy"



Emma Gertrude "Trudy" Clark, 96, of Springfield, passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 17, 2026. She was born on March 19, 1929, in Springfield, the daughter of the late Roscoe and Zelda (Payne) Pyles. Trudy, alongside her beloved husband Louis, helped found Clark's Farm Market, which they proudly operated together for more than 40 years. Their dedication to the market was well known throughout the community, especially for selling what many considered the "sweetest" sweet corn around. The market was more than a business; it was a family tradition and a place where relationships were built season after season. In addition to her work at the market, Trudy was a trained hairdresser and enjoyed putting her talents to use over the years. She found great joy in gardening, church activities, and spending time with family. She especially looked forward each year to attending the Pyles Family Reunion and cherished trips to the Clark County Fair, one of the many family traditions she truly enjoyed. Trudy is survived by her children, Candy (John) Stanley and Robert (Jackie) Clark; six grandchildren, Kyle (Heather) Clark, Emma (Mark) Young, Alex Erlewine, Ryan (Sarah) Erlewine, Kaitlyn Erlewine (Matt Haskins), and Kevin (Chelsea) Erlewine; four great-grandchildren, Hadley Erlewine, Emmett Clark, Lily Erlewine, and Hayden Erlewine; sister-in-law, Ethel Pyles; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband of many years, Louis Clark, in 2008; brothers, Homer, Robert, Howard, Verlyn, Roland, and Dale Pyles; and sisters, Wilma Webster, Mary Smith, Ruth Deam, and Alma Jean Pyles. The family will receive friends on Thursday, January 22nd, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Littleton & Rue Funeral Home, where funeral services will be held on Friday at 11:00 a.m., with Pastor Jim Welch officiating. The family will also receive friends beginning at 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will follow at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. For more information visit www.littletonandrue.com





