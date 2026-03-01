Emery Muskopf

Muskopf, Emery Allen



It is with sadness and gratitude for a life well lived that we announce the peaceful passing of Emery Allen Muskopf on February 26,2026, at the age of 91. Born to John Fredrick Muskopf and Myrtle Brandenburg Muskopf on July 12, 1934, he began life on a farm, which is now Hueston Woods. His family moved to Brookville Road where he would live the rest of his life. He married Jean Day and for 66 years, they partnered in raising a family, cultivating the land on Brookville Road and transforming it from a dairy farm into Longmeadow subdivision, a testament to his vision and dedication. A graduate of McGuffey High School and the proverbial "school of hard knocks," his appreciation for antiques was evident throughout their home. He was an avid collector of clocks and walking canes. He was preceded in death by the love of his life Jean Day; his brother John Bruce Muskopf and sister Mary Lou Galloska; and nephew Freddie Galloska. He is survived by daughter Cindy and husband Steve Staton and his son Marc Muskopf and partner Sherryl Rowe. He was the proud grandfather to Rachel McGovern and her husband Evan and Daniel Staton and his wife Molly; and three great grandchildren, Joel McGovern, Isaac McGovern and Malachi Staton, who will carry forward his spirit of honesty and integrity. The family would like to thank Woodland Country Manor for their compassionate care. A private graveside ceremony will be held at the Oxford cemetery. See www.paulyoungfuneralhome.com



