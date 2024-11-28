Elsner, Rita

Elsner (James), Rita Mae



Rita Mae (James) Elsner, age 84 of Dayton, formerly of Beverly Hills, Florida, passed away on Thursday, November 21, 2024. She had worked much of her career at the Chapter 13 Law Office in Englewood and in retirement, she worked as a 911 dispatcher in Citrus County, Florida. Rita enjoyed cooking, gardening, entertaining, bird watching, and collecting angels, but most of all, spending time with her family. She is survived by her daughter: Becky (David) Rittner, son: Richard (Linda) Elsner, granddaughter: Jessica (Akash) Sharma, great-granddaughters: Amelia and Hazel, sisters: Betty Smith, Norma Gillespie, Linda Strausberg, brother: Larry (Aida) James, nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents: Raymond and Irene (Dixon) James, husband: Richard G. Elsner, daughter: Angela Elsner and brothers: Doyle, Ronnie, and Albert James. The family would like to extend a special thank you to The Wellington at Dayton and Ohio's Hospice of Dayton for the wonderful care given to Rita. Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, December 2, 2024, at the Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood). Interment will follow the service at Royal Oak Memorial Gardens in Brookville. The family will receive friends on Sunday, December 1, 2024, from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton. To view the service for Rita and leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.KindredFuneralHome.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com