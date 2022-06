ELROD, David L.



80 of Trenton, Ohio, passed away on June 6, 2022. He is in the care of Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Friday, June 10, 11:00 am – 1:00 pm at Grace Baptist Church. Funeral following at 1:00 pm. Rev. Jim Winters



officiating. Burial at Grace Memorial Gardens will follow.



Memorial Contributions may be directed to: Hospice of Butler and Warren Co. or Middletown Christian Schools.