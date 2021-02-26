ELLIS, Teresa Lyn "Teri"



66, danced through Heaven's gates February 22, 2021. She was greeted by her parents, Ken and Ruth Krohn, and all those she loved who preceded her. Teri was born July 13, 1954. She chose to live life to the absolute fullest after her



almost fatal car accident when she was a teenager. Teri shocked everyone with what happened next. She graduated from Northridge High School (1972). She loved being a Polarette and was well liked with many friends. She attended Sinclair College until she met the absolute love of her life,



Allen. Allen and Terri married November 8, 1974, and shared 46 years of adventures, challenges, practical jokes and laughter. Teri is also survived by her loving son, David (Tami); grandsons, Logan, Nolan and Quentin; siblings, Rick (Esther) Krohn, Jackie (Rick) Bowman and Randy (Suzi) Krohn; and her brother-in-law, Eric (Linda) Ellis. She also loved all her nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and friends. Teri lived her life her way: unfiltered, spontaneous, loud and always with a cup of coffee. Although time with family and friends was important, she was the most happy at home with Allen. Teri brought laughter always and sometimes raw honesty (as well as a middle finger!) to those who questioned her choices or her will. Teri passed away exactly how she lived, surrounded by her family who loved her, especially Allen and David, but not one second sooner than when she was ready. We will miss you, Teri! Visitation will be held on Monday, March 1, 2021, from 12:00 pm-2:00 pm, at Newcomer Funeral Home, 4104 Needmore Rd., Dayton. Burial will be held privately for immediate family only at Woodland Cemetery, Dayton. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Kidney Fund, 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville, MD 20852. To share a memory of Teri with the family, please visit



