ELLIS, Janet

ELLIS (nee Hennekes), Janet



Beloved wife of 74 years to the late Charles Ellis. Devoted mother of the late Bob "Wiz" (Katie), Dan (Pat Araco-Ellis), Chuck, Jim (the late Kathy Orcholski) Ellis and Joy (Glen) Whaley. Loving grandmother of 10 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by her siblings Ed Hennekes, Claire Ballaban, Evelyn Spitzig Bartsch and Bob Hennekes. Janet passed away on Thursday, January 6, 2022, at the age of 98. Visitation at St. Albert the Great Catholic Church, 3033 Far Hills Ave., Kettering, OH 45429 on Wednesday, (Jan. 19) from 11:00 A.M. until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 12:00 P.M. (noon). Due to current COVID conditions family members and friends will be wearing masks and encourage others to do the same. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Wiz Scholarship Fund c/o Union Savings Bank, 5651 Far Hills Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45429. Special condolences may be expressed at frederickfh.com.

