Hamburger icon
journal-news logo
X

ELLIOTT, Susan

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

ELLIOTT, Susan H. "Elli"

Age 73, formerly of Harrison Twp. and Clayton, of Beavercreek, passed away peacefully on Monday, December 27th, 2021, after a brief illness. Elli was a graduate of The Ohio State University and taught at Dayton Christian as well as Montgomery County CTC. Preceded in death by her parents Charles and Esta Hubbard and a granddaughter Aidan Paige Johnson. Survived by her husband of 51 years William B. "Bill" Elliott, 3 daughters Megan (Chris) Johnson of Miamisburg, Jody (Steve) Webster of Ft. Wayne, IN, and Kinsey (Jon)

Faulkner of Beavercreek, 7 grandchildren Cameron, Ethan, Brendan, Hannah, William, Christian and Jackson, survived by a sister Judy (Frank) Bozick, 2 nieces Kelly Fink, Adrianne Overmyer, and extended family and several other dear friends. The family will receive friends Wednesday, January 5th, 2022, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home 5555 Philadelphia Dr. at N. Main St. Interment Mt. Zion Shoup Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to JDRF, www2.jdrf.org/goto/jackfaulkner Online condolences for the family may be sent to www.bakerhazelsnider.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home

5555 Philadelphia Drive

Dayton, OH

45415

https://www.bakerhazelsnider.com

In Other News
1
Laufersweiler, Joyce
2
FUNK, Matthew
3
COTTON, Tyrone
4
CRAIG, Margaret
5
BRICKLES, Beverly
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top