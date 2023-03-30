X

Elliott, Michele

Elliott, Michele Lee

Elliott, Michele Lee, age 57, of Brookville, passed away on Sunday, March 26, 2023. She was a graduate of Milton Union High School and Wright State University. Michele enjoyed horses, cooking and spending time with her family. She is survived by her parents: Melvin J. and Sondra (McKinley) Elliott, brother: Mark (Paula) Elliott, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents: Melvin Elliott and Georgia Elliott and maternal grandparents: Jesse McKinley and Gladys McKinley. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, April 3, 2023 at North Riverdale Lutheran Church (45 Kurtz Ave., Dayton). Interment will follow the service at Ehrstine Cemetery in Trotwood. The family will receive friends on Monday, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to North Riverdale Lutheran Church. The Kindred Funeral Home, Englewood is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com

Funeral Home Information

Kindred Funeral Home - Englewood

400 Union Boulevard

Englewood, OH

45322

