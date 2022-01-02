ELLIOTT, Dwight Edward



Dwight Edward Elliott age 77 of Springfield, passed away on Monday, December 27, 2021, at his residence while surrounded by his loving family. He was born the son of Arthur and



Gladys (Roberts) Elliott on March 15, 1944, in Springfield, Ohio. He is preceded in death by his parents; stepmom Sadie Elliott; brothers Eugene Elliott, and Troy Elliott; sisters Mary Lee Haliburton, Elaine Creasy, and Doris Davis. Dwight is survived by his beloved wife Annamae Elliott of 57 years; son Todd (Krissy) Elliott of Springfield; daughters Nichole Elliott of Springfield, and Kristy (Joseph) Elliott-Downing of Springfield; grandchildren Olivia Harper, Devyn Downing, and Brody Downing; brother-in-law Robert (Bertha) Elliott; several nieces, nephews, and a host of friends. Dwight was a loving husband, dad, pawpaw, and friend. He will be missed by all of those who love him. Dwight was a jack of all trades and could fix almost anything. In his spare time, he enjoyed wood working, fishing, and most of all he enjoyed spending quality time with his family, and friends. Dwight is the former Chief of Police in South Charleston and retired from Navistar with 30 years of service. Friends, and family may call on Wednesday, January 5, 2022, at the RICHARDS, RAFF, & DUNBAR MEMORIAL HOME, 838 E. High St., Springfield, Ohio, from 11AM – 12PM where a funeral service to honor his life will be held at 12PM with Cecilia Swindler officiating. Interment to follow in the Vale Cemetery. Memorial Contributions may be made in honor of Dwight to the Alzheimer's Association at act.alz.org. Online condolences may be left at



