Eller, Sylvan Dean

Eller, M.D., Sylvan Dean



Sylvan Dean Eller, M.D., age 86 of Clayton, passed away on Sunday, November 5, 2023. He worked for Radiology Physicians Incorporated at Miami Valley Hospital for many years. Sylvan was a graduate of Indiana University Medical School in 1967 and a member of the Montgomery County Medical Society. He was also a member of the Wolf Creek Old German Baptist Brethren Church. He is survived by his children: Mary (Rob) Mohler of Clayton, Arlene Kaye Hultenius of CA, Sharon Diane (Thomas) Miller of West Alexandria, 7 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife: Mary Jo (Rule) Eller, parents: Ralph C. and Verna M. (Wolf) Eller, brothers: Ralph Eller, Lowell Eller, sisters: Lucille Burkhalter and Lorraine Brubaker. Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, November 9, 2023, at the Wolf Creek Old German Baptist Brethren Church (11081 Wolf Creek Pike, Brookville) with the Home Brethren officiating. Interment will follow the service at Royal Oak Memorial Gardens in Brookville. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m. at the Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood). If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Miami Valley Hospital Foundation. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com



Funeral Home Information

Kindred Funeral Home - Englewood

400 Union Boulevard

Englewood, OH

45322

