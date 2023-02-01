ELLEMAN, Eugene Neil "Gene"



80, passed away on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, in Hamilton, Ohio. He was born on May 8, 1942, in Hamilton, Ohio, to Robert and Genevieve (Dunlap) Elleman. Gene grew up on the family farm outside Eaton, Ohio, and proudly showed cattle at the county fair during his youth. He graduated in 1960 from Dixon-Israel High School and remained close friends with several classmates throughout his life.



After high school, Gene attended The Ohio State University. He earned his B.S. in industrial engineering and also met the love of his life, Fran. After his graduation in 1965, they began their life together in Canton, Ohio, where he worked for Timken Roller Bearings. During their time in Canton, they had two sons, Michael Neil (Mike) and Steven Jeffrey (Steve). Timken asked Gene to help manage their plant in Johannesburg, South Africa, so the whole family spent three adventurous years there from 1978 to 1981, going on several safaris and traveling internationally.



The family returned to the U.S., moving to Westerville, Ohio. Gene left Timken in 1986, taking a position as a project manager with various NASA subcontractors in Cleveland, Ohio, living in Bay Village, Ohio, until he retired to Hamilton in 2008. After retirement, Gene kept himself busy with jobs and volunteer activities such as serving as vice president of the Butler County Ohio State Alumni club and teaching GED classes. Gene loved to travel and maintained an adventurous streak even into retirement, enjoying white water rafting, zip lining and indoor skydiving.



Gene was always very involved with his church and he enjoyed being part of the Men of Integrity group at Crestview Presbyterian. He was a lifelong learner and audited classes at Miami University up to his death, and was also an active tennis player. Gene's other passions included Ohio State football and basketball, and rooting for the Browns, Cavs and Indians/Guardians.



He loved nothing more than spending time with his loving wife and family. Gene maintained a positive and optimistic attitude, even as he battled an uncompromising disease (ALS), at one point writing "If Lou Gehrig was the luckiest man on earth, I surely must be second."



He is survived by his wife Francine (Fran); sons Mike (Barbara), and Steve (Jennifer); and grandchildren Nicholas (Liz), Alyssa, Benjamin, Abigail and Natalie Elleman; siblings Kathryn (Chuck) Wadlington, Carolyn (Phil) Kuhn; and Larry's wife, Barbara Elleman; sister-in-law Iris (Rabbi Gary) Atkins; nieces, nephews and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, and his brother Lawrence (Larry) Elleman of Cincinnati, Ohio.



A memorial service, followed by a lunch, will be held at Crestview Presbyterian Church on Sunday, February 5, 2023, at 12:30 pm (9463 Cincinnati-Columbus Road, West Chester, Ohio 45069) followed by an interment of ashes at Mound Hill Cemetery in Eaton, Ohio.



Memorial contributions can be sent to The ALS Association Central and Southern Ohio Chapter http://webcsoh.alsa.org/ or Crestview Presbyterian Church https://pushpay.com/g/crest viewchurch. Condolences may be sent at



www.barnesfuneralhome.com