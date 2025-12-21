Elizabeth Rothwell

ROTHWELL, Elizabeth Ann "Beth"



Elizabeth "Beth" Ann Rothwell, 64, of Middletown, Ohio, peacefully passed away on December 13, 2025, at Atrium Medical Center where she had been hospitalized for several weeks. Born January 16, 1961, in Middletown, Ohio, she immediately began a lifetime of lighting up the world for everyone who was blessed to know her. She is survived by her brothers, Dan of Middletown and Jim (Shirley) of Valencia, CA and many extended family and friends. All services private at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, Middletown, Ohio. Her complete obituary may be seen, and condolences sent to the family at www.herr-riggs.com



