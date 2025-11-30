Elizabeth Miller

Miller, Elizabeth M.



Elizabeth M. Miller, 82, of Springfield, passed away peacefully on Friday morning, November 28, 2025, at Kettering Medical Center following a lengthy illness. She was born on September 29, 1943, in Copenhagen, Denmark, and came to the United States after World War II, having been adopted by Paul and Helen Bay.



Beth dedicated her life to education, retiring from Springfield City Schools after 38 years of service to her students. She was a longtime member of Covenant Presbyterian Church.



In retirement, Beth and her husband, Charlie, found great joy spending extended time in Hilton Head, South Carolina, where they enjoyed the beauty, rest, and friendships that became part of their life there.



She is survived by her devoted husband of 62 years, Charlie Miller; their children, Christopher Miller, and Erika Miller (Sam Johnson); and her beloved grandson, Charlie Johnson.



A private remembrance will be held at the family's convenience. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.littletonandrue.com





