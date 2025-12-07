Knapp, Elizabeth



Elizabeth Knapp died on September 5, 2025, just 4 days after her 92nd birthday. She was born in Montclair, New Jersey to Stephanie (nee Dembeck) and Chester Warner. Liz grew up in Owensboro, Kentucky where she made many lifelong friends. After earning her Bachelor's degree at St. Louis University, she married Martin Knapp of Youngstown, Ohio who preceded her in death. They raised their family in Dayton Ohio. Liz was the motivating force behind most of the early and later successes of her children - Greg Knapp, Ed Knapp, Staphanie Skapik, and Dave Knapp.



Liz is survived by her 4 children, 11 grandchildren, and 3 great-grandchildren. She orchestrated every holiday family gathering, cooking fantastic meals and cleaning up the mess without complaint. She looked forward to and sponsored the Fountain Point, Michigan extended family vacations every year. She loved decorating her house, keeping house plants, nice clothes, and her beloved dogs. She was an avid reader and a very good bridge player. She was an old school mom, extremely devoted to her family.



Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, December 20th at Christ the King Church in Mt. Lookout (Cincinnati) with a reception to follow at Mad Tree Brewing Co. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Liz's name to your favorite charity. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rohdefuneral.com



