Elizabeth Grimme

Grimme (Macy), Elizabeth J. "Betty"



Elizabeth J. "Betty "(Macy) Grimme, age 88 of Union, passed away on Sunday, October 12, 2025. She was born on December 17, 1936, in Dayton, Ohio to the late Herbert M. and Christine (Hubbard) Macy. Betty was a graduate of Fairview High School class of 1955 and was employed for over 25 years at Optical Fashion Centers with Dr. I.G. Loewit. She was a lifetime member of the V.F.W. and a member of St. Paul Catholic Church. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law: Steve and Patty Grimme of Union, granddaughter: Melissa and Jim of Cincinnati, grandson: Matthew and Amber of Clayton, great grandchildren: Monika and Joseph, brother and sisters-in-law: Tom and Kelly Macy, Sherry Macy, and Juanita Grimme. nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. She was also preceded in death by her husband: Herman J. Grimme and brother: Samuel Edward Macy. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday October 17, 2025, at the Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood). Interment will follow the service at Calvary Cemetery in Dayton. The family will receive friends on Friday, from 10:00 a.m. until time of services. To view the service for Betty and leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.KindredFuneralHome.com



