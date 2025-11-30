Elizabeth Amos

Photo of Elizabeth Amos

Credit: Legacy.com

Credit: Legacy.com

Photo of Elizabeth Amos
Obituaries
6 hours ago
X

Amos, Elizabeth

Elizabeth Amos, age 100, of Dayton, OH, departed this life Monday, November 10, 2025. Celebration of Life 11 am Friday, December 5, 2025 at House of Wheat Funeral Home, 2107 N. Gettysburg Ave., Dayton, OH. Calling hour 10 am- 11 am at which time family will receive friends. Interment West Memory Gardens.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc

2107 N Gettysburg Ave

Dayton, OH

45406

https://www.houseofwheat.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
Jerry Beasley
2
Beverly Allen
3
William Budde
4
Frank Dressler
5
Jacqueline Johnson