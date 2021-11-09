ELEYET, Ada V.



100, of Springfield, went to be with the Lord on November 6th, 2021. She was born on



November 11th, 1920, in Champaign County, Ohio, the daughter of the late Ralph H. and Ruth A. (Williams) Best. Ada



retired many years ago from BancOhio and was recognized numerous times for doing her job with excellence. She loved to spend time with her family and friends, especially when she would get to share a meal with them. Ada enjoyed



various activities with United Senior Services, playing chair



volleyball and in the past attending square dances. She loved the Lord and was an active member of the Forest Valley Free Will Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her



husband Don in 2001, siblings: Miriam Ober, John Best and Harold Best. Ada is survived by her children: Dick Eleyet and Daniel (Rebecca) Eleyet; sister, Elizabeth Ann Delaney, six grandchildren: Diane Eleyet, Dawn (Mike) Pulsinelli, Danette (Kerry) Bludnick, Matthew (Shelley) Eleyet, Melinda (Josh) Branscomb, and Amanda (Derrick) Thompson; and numerous great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. A celebration of her life will be held on Thursday, November 11th at 3:00 p.m. in the Forest Valley Free Will Baptist Church, with visitation from 2-3:00 p.m. prior to the service. Private burial will be held Saturday in the Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. Memorial contributions may be made to the family to defray medical



expenses, United Senior Services, or the Forest Valley Free Will Baptist Church. To leave expression of sympathy and view her memorial video, visit www.littletonandrue.com.



