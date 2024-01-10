Eley, Marion James



age 91, of Centerville, OH passed on January 7, 2024. A solemn memorial service to celebrate Marion's life will be held at the Woodland Cemetery Chapel on Friday, January 12, 2024 at 11:30am. Following the service, a heart felt Celebration of Life will take place, where stories and memories of Marion will be shared, reminding us all of the impact he had on our lives. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be made at www.routsong.com.



