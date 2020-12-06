ELDRIDGE-CLARK,



Sheryl L. "Sheri"



45, of Springfield, passed away December 2, 2020, in her home. She was born on November 5, 1975, in Springfield, the daughter of James and Sharon (Riggle) Eldridge. Sheri graduated from Kenton Ridge High School and had worked at Buck Creek Carry-Out. She was artistically brilliant and an avid knitter and crocheter. She was very involved with the SCA and enjoyed doing volunteer work for conservation groups, DU and NWTF. Survivors include her loving husband of 17 years, Rance R. Clark; mother, Sharon Eldridge; sister, Teresa Miller; half-brother, William Eldridge; sister-in-law, Debbie Rothgeb; nephew and nieces, Matthew Miller, Stephanie Miller, and Brittany Rothgeb; beloved



fur-babies, Frank, Tucker, and Abby; and several other loving family members and friends. She was preceded in death by half-sister, Tammy Eldridge-Granthom, and by her father. A private wake will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Animal Welfare League.



Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at



