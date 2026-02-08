Elbert Woodland

Woodland, Elbert E. "Woody"



Elbert E. "Woody" Woodland, 94, of Springfield, passed away peacefully Friday morning, January 30, 2026 at Springfield Regional Medical Center. He was born in Springfield on January 7, 1932, the son of Elbert C. and Janice (Kisling) Woodland. He was a graduate of Springfield High School, class of 1949, and a retiree of Navistar with over 30 years of service. He was a current member of Northridge United Methodist Church. Woody was an avid golfer, overall good athlete, and a devoted fan of The Ohio State Buckeyes and Cincinnati Reds. A loving father and papaw, he is survived by his son, David B. (Debbie) Woodland of LaGrange,KY, his daughter, Cindy (Terry) Hoppes of Springfield, four grandchildren, Amanda (Todd) Pennington, Sarah (Nathan) Altherr, Eric (Jean) Woodland, and David C. Woodland, and eight great-grandchildren. Woody is preceded in death by his beloved wife of 68 years, Melissa "Ann" Woodland (2017), sister Jackie Branch, and granddaughter Keri Lynne Woodland. A gathering of family and friends will be held in The Landing at Littleton & Rue on Monday, February 9th from 2-4 PM. Private services and entombment will be held at the convenience of the family with interment at Rose Hill Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Woody's memory to the Salvation Army. Woody will be greatly missed by his family and friends for his sense of humor, love for sports, easy smile, and his kind spirit. Also, thanks to the Springfield Masonic Community for taking such great care of our guy! To view his memorial video or leave online condolences visit www.littletonandrue.com





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com