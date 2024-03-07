Elahee, Sarah Mae

Elahee, Sarah Mae

Sarah Mae Elahee, age 88, of Dayton Ohio, departed this life Thursday, February 29, 2024. Funeral service 12 pm Saturday, March 9, 2024 at St. Timothy Missionary Baptist Church, 4466 Free Pike, Dayton, Ohio. Visitation 11 am at which time family will receive friends. Interment 9 am, Monday, March 11, 2024 at Dayton National Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home.

Funeral Home Information

House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc

2107 N Gettysburg Ave

Dayton, OH

45406

