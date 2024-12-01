Ekliff, Edward



Edward Mills Ekliff passed away on November 25, 2024 at the age of 84. He was born in Detroit, MI on June 6, 1940, the son of Kenneth and Dorothy Ekliff. He leaves behind his wife of 37 years, Susan Waldeck, sister-in-law Nancy Waldeck, and nephews, Matt Willson of Palos Verdes, CA, James Willson of Asheville, NC, and Tom Willson of Syracuse, NY. He is predeceased by his older sister, Mary Roehl.



Ed also leaves behind his best friend of 63 years, Noel Aronov of Santa Fe, NM. Other life long friends include Raye Baldwin of Dover, OH, Dick Ranlet of N. Kingston, RI, and Anne Lazor of Somers, CT.



After retiring as a computer programmer at the IRS, Ed played his acoustic Martin guitar, entertained us with puns and stories of his adventures, cherished the family cats, and never missed Jeopardy or listening to Science Friday on NPR.



Many thanks to the staff of Westover Retirement Community where Ed lived the past 2-1/2 years. Also thanks to Dr. Jennifer Winters for her years of kindness and good care.



Private arrangements are with Arlington Memorial Gardens in Cincinnati, OH.



