Ekhart, Bonita

Bonita "Bonnie" Ekhart, age 78, of Vandalia, passed away peacefully on March 7, 2023, at her home. She was born on October 17, 1944 to the late Thomas Jacob and Anita Mary (Prahl) Blakefield in Berlin, Wisconsin. Bonnie was a member of Precious Blood Catholic Church and served as their organist for numerous years. She was very musically gifted and enjoyed teaching others to play piano as well. Bonnie was an avid baker; she made cookies and cakes. She also enjoyed cake decorating in her younger years. In her spare time, she loved playing cards. Most importantly, Bonnie loved spending time with her family. Bonnie is survived by her children: Stephanie (Jeffrey) Theis, David (Erica) Fields, Tiffany (Josh) Ekhart, & Eric Ekhart, grandchildren: Cody (Wyatt), Parker, Rachel, Lily, Josie, Gavin, Zen, & Jennifer, siblings: Tom (Laverna) Blakefield, Ward (Rita) Blakefield, John Blakefield, Mary (Tim Miller) Blakefield, along with numerous nieces, nephews, relatives and friends who she leaves to cherish her memory. In addition to her parents, Bonnie was preceded in death by her husband: Earl "Skip" Ekhart Jr., daughter: Laura Matson, and her children's father: William Fields. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 am on Friday, March 10, 2023 at Precious Blood Catholic Church (4961 Salem Ave, Dayton, OH 45416) with Father Tony Fortman, C.PP.S. as celebrant. A Visitation will take place from 9:30 am until the time of Mass. Inurnment will take place at the convenience of the family at Polk Grove Cemetery in Butler Township. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Precious Blood Catholic Church in her memory. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com

