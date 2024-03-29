Eiseman, Mary Margaret



Mary Margaret (Johnson) Eiseman passed away peacefully at home on March 24, 2024 at age 97. She was originally from Springfield, Ohio, graduated from Catholic Central High School in 1944, was CCHS's first Homecoming Queen and was married to Peter Eiseman for 54 years. Together, they lived in Ohio and Florida before settling in Summerville, SC.



Mary Margaret was a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother as well as an exceptional friend and neighbor. She volunteered extensively and was active in the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR).



She is survived by two daughters three grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. A Funeral Mass and visitation is being held in Summerville, SC on April 1.



A Funeral Mass and visitation is being held in Summerville, SC on April 1.



