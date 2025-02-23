Eilerman, Janet

Eilerman (Liangg), Janet Elaine



It is with great sadness to announce the peaceful passing of Janet Elaine (née Lingg) Eilerman of Dayton, Ohio on February 6th, 2025, aged 90 years young. An active member of the Church of Ascension, she will be deeply missed by many and remembered for her role as family matriarch, friend, and fellow parishioner.



Services will be held at Ascension, on Monday March 10th at 11am with a lunch following at 12pm. An intimate graveside service for the immediate family will be held at 2pm afterwards. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations on Janet's behalf to be made to a local animal shelter."



