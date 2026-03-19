Eileen Osterfeld

Osterfeld (McMahon), Eileen "Pinkie"



age 99, of Kettering, Ohio passed away on Friday, March 13, 2026. Eileen was born September 21,1926 in Dayton, Ohio to the late Vincent and Leona McMahon. Preceded in death by her husband Sylvester, grandsons Justin Osterfeld and David Osterfeld, great-granddaughter Ariana Osterfeld, daughter-in-law Barbara Osterfeld, granddaughter-in-law Danielle (Nicky) Osterfeld, baby brother Paul Vincent, and sisters Rita (Koors), Ruth (Howley), and Virginia (Griffin). Survived by her six children Paul (Linda), Dennis (Ruth), Roger (Anita), Sylvia (Jim) Bertke, Dale (Debbie), Daniel (Dee). She is also survived by 17 grandchildren, 33 great-grandchildren, 3 great-great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. She was a member of St. Albert the Great Parish for 76 years. Friends may call from 5:00 – 7:00pm Monday March 23, 2026, at the Tobias Funeral Home-Far Hill Chapel, 5471 Far Hills Ave at Rahn Rd., Dayton, Ohio 45429. Mass of Christian Burial at Noon on Tuesday, March 24, 2026 at St. Albert the Great Catholic Church, 3033 Far Hills Ave., Kettering, Ohio 45429. Interment Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Diabetes Dayton, 2555 S. Dixie Dr., Suite 112, Dayton, Ohio 45409, Ohio Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45420 or to the charity of your choice. Condolences may be made to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.



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