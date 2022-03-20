EICHELE, Peter Robert



PETER ROBERT EICHELE, age 84, passed away Sunday, February 27, 2022, in Hospice at the Dayton VA. He was born April 8, 1937, in Redbank, NJ, to



William Robert and Gladys Schneider Eichele.



He attended school in New Jersey, graduated from Rocky River High School in Cleveland and from Ohio University in 1962.



A veteran of the U.S. Navy, he was a proud member of the American Legion, AMVETS and Kentucky Colonels. He was



retired from Wright-Patterson AFB.



He is survived by his children, Peter R. Eichele of Jacksonville, FL, Susan Eichele of Chesapeake, VA, 7 grandchildren, "Niecy" Elizabeth Richert of Miami, cousins Pat Cafarelli of Vermont and Susan Lines of Bermuda, and 52-year companion, Nancy I. Lanier of Fairborn.



A memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family, officiated by Rev. Dan Powell of Calvary Open Bible Church.



Contributions in his memory may be made to the AMVETS, Fisher House at the VA, or the Greater Dayton Humane



Society.

