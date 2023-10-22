Ehrhart, Joyce R.



Joyce Ehrhart, Formerly Champion, 73, of Dayton, OH, passed Sunday, October 8th, 2023. Born to Ralph and Veda Wells and preceded in death by her parents, sisters, and husband Earl Ehrhart. Joyce was a longtime employee of St. Elizabeth Hospital and a volunteer at Harrison Twp. FD. She leaves behind a brother, Ralph "Butch" Wells, her daughter Shannon Mescher, a son William (Rebecca) Champion, seven grandchildren, and two great grandchildren. Joyce's Memorial Visitation is planned for October 27th, 2023 from 10:00 AM  12:00 PM at the Tobias Funeral Home, 3970 Dayton Xenia Road, Beavercreek, Ohio 45432. Entombment will be private and by family invitation.



Funeral Home Information

Tobias Funeral Home - Beavercreek Chapel

3970 Dayton-Xenia Rd

Dayton, OH

45432

http://www.tobias-fh.com