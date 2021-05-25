EHLINGER, Aileen



AILEEN EHLINGER, 72, of Springfield, passed away in her home on Wednesday afternoon, May 19, 2021. She was born in Ligon, Kentucky, on May 15, 1949, the daughter of the late Earl and Edna (Caudill) Reynolds. Aileen retired as a supervisor from Eby Brown. She is survived by her sons, Sean Long of



Gallipolis, OH, and Scott (Angie) Long of Culleoka, TN; grandchildren, Sean R., Shelby, Hunter and Kaeleigh; sister, Gwenda Sue Reynolds of Springfield; step-daughter, Kara (Alberto) Lugo; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Michael W. Ehlinger in 2016; step-



children, Amy and Michael Ehlinger; and brothers, Rodney, Greg and Gary Reynolds. A celebration of Aileen's life will be held at the convenience of the family. The LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME is serving the family. You may express



condolences to the family at www.littletonandrue.com.



