Eggleston, Bruce

Bruce Scott Eggleston, 70, of New Carlisle, passed away on Thursday, August 8, 2024. Bruce was the second-generation owner and operator of Eggleston Signs. Bruce will be missed and remembered for his love of basketball, photography, and music. A memorial service to honor Bruce will be held at First United Methodist Church of New Carlisle on Friday, August 23, 2024, at 6 pm. Arrangements have been entrusted to Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.trostelchapman.com.

