Edwards, William J. "Bill"



William J Edwards (Bill), 90, of Xenia Ohio, passed away at Ohio's Hospice of Dayton, Sunday November 10, 2024.



Bill is survived by his 5 Children: Janice E. Sudkamp (Thomas Sudkamp); Jeanette Edwards Ferreira (Steven Ferreira): Debra E Brookhouser (Lynn Brookhouser); Willam E. Edwards (Marina Edwards); Thomas G. Edwards (Karla Edwards). He was the grandfather to: Elizabeth R. Sudkamp; Helen E Litz (Jonathan), David E. Ferreira, Emma J. Ferreira, Joanne Ferreira; Erin Keller, Daniel Edwards. He was the great-grandfather of Amelia Bea Litz and Nathan P. Litz. He is survived by many nephews and nieces.



Bill was preceded in death by wife of 38 years, Regina J (Musilek) Edwards (Jean); his parents, Ernest and Alice (Libertine) Edwards; and his siblings: Shirley May, Ethel Neuman, Leona Wilhelmy, Betty Prokop Popovich, Gary Edwards, (and Ernest Edwards, Thelma Edwards, who died in infancy)



Bill was born April 15, 1934, in Beaverdale, Pennsylvania where he was raised. In his youth he attended St Agnes Church in Beaverdale, where he was married in 1955. He was a member of St. Brigid's Church in Xenia Ohio, and a member of St. Michael's Church in PA.



Bill attended high school in Beaverdale, PA, where he was a noted scholar and athlete. His abilities earned him many scholastic and athletic honors and scholarships. He chose to attend University of Pennsylvania, and played football for 'Penn', for two years. He graduated from Penn with bachelors and masters degrees in Electrical Engineering. He worked his first engineering job as a design engineer during his graduate years at Philco Corp, Government and Industrial Division in Philadelphia PA



Bill entered active duty as a second lieutenant in November of 1958 at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. He would remain working at 'Wright-Patt' throughout his years of AF service (1958-1962), and during his years as a Civil Service employee, until his retirement in April of 1995.



Working at 'Wright-Patt' for over 36 years, Bill was involved in numerous technologies and rose through many promotions. He earned an SES appointment, and he retired as Electronic Technology Laboratory Director.



Bill started in 1958 conducting tests on the Mark II IFF System. Upon entering the Civil Service, he worked on developing solid state microwave technology base, integrated microwave circuit technology and phased array radars. He directed programs for devices, circuits, antennas, radars, propagation, sensor processing, and target signatures. He served as the AF Director of the VHSIC program, and the MIMIC program. He was an active participant in the DD Advisory group for Electron Devices.



Being stationed at WPAFB, brought Bill to Xenia, Ohio in 1958, where he was a resident until his death.



He spent many many years working on his beloved home, rebuilding and extending the house, and caring for the property. He was very good, along with his wife, at 'making a lot out of little', He learned as he tackled jobs, worked with a beloved brother in law, Donald, and with Jean and his children. His vision and taste created a lovely home. He went on to build a cabin in PA with the same labor and vision.



He grew up hunting, fishing, and walking the woods and fields. This love took him regularly back to PA to enjoy those things until his very last years.



He tried many things -- musical instruments, earned a pilot's license, traveled, reloading ammunition, repairing tube radios..... He was an avid reader, and he would quote literature and song, even as age and infirmity robbed him of memory.



Bill will have the following services:



Visitation Wed Nov13, 2024 from 6:00-800 pm at Neeld Funeral Home, Xenia, Ohio



Mass of Christian Burial Thursday Nov 14, at 11:00 AM, St. Brigid Church, Xenia Ohio



Visitation Friday Nov 15, at 6:00-8:00 PM, Jean Kinley Funeral Home, Beaverdale PA



Burial Saturday Nov 16, at 1030 AM, at St. Joseph's Cemetery, Beaverdale PA



