Edwards, Vivian

Edwards (Brown), Vivian L

Vivian Edwards age 65, passed away Saturday, March 30. 2024 at Rio Rehabilitation Center. Born October 21, 1958, the daughter of Beverly Brown and the late Benny Carter. She was also preceded in death by her loving husband of 23 years David Edwards.

Siblings Karen Brown, Beverly Holmes, Shawon(Chris) Gullette, Georgette (Antonio) Walker. Vivian is survived by her 2 children, Todd Carlton, Shanika Bryant. A host of grand and great grandchildren.

Funeral Tuesday, April 9, at 12 pm. House Of Wheat Funeral Home

Funeral Home Information

House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc

2107 N Gettysburg Ave

Dayton, OH

45406

