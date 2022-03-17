Hamburger icon
EDWARDS, Juanita

Went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, March 6, 2022, at the Ohio Hospice of Dayton. She leaves to cherish her memory, a devoted husband, Carson Edwards, one son, Willie Tart (Lolita) of

Copperas Cove, TX, and two daughters Linda Chinn and

Carla Phillips of Dayton, OH,

six grandchildren, Lashawn

Watson, Adrian and Ashley Tart of Copperas Cove TX, Caan Payne, Zion and Ian Phillips of Dayton, OH. One great-grandchild, Grace Payne. She was preceded in death by her parents, Annie and John Hargrove, brothers, Earnest, Enouch, John Herbert and Andrew Hargrove and sisters, Corinthia Mitchell, Virginia Williams, Bernice Cooper and Marilyn Peace. Remaining siblings: Marie Hawley, Elaine Jones, Francine Rawlings, Calvin Hargrove

(Doris), and Isabel Walker. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, Friday, March 18, 2022, at Calvary Missionary Baptist Church, 2067 N Gettysburg Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45406. Walk through visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Interment: Jefferson View Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to THOMAS FUNERAL HOME, 4520 Salem Ave. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com.

Funeral Home Information

Thomas Funeral Home - Trotwood (Dayton)

4520 Salem Avenue

Dayton, OH

45416

https://www.thomasfunerals.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

