Edward, Peters III "Eddie"



Edward Peters III, age 65 of Hamilton, passed away at his residence on Sunday, June 15, 2025. Eddie was born in Hamilton, Ohio on March 25, 1960 to Edward Jr. and Doris Jane (Mollberg) Peters. Eddie graduated from Lakota High School in 1978. Eddie obtained his real estate license through the University of Cincinnati and his license in heating and air conditioning. He was a beloved member of the community as a long-time property owner/manager. Eddie was an outdoorsman, loved NASCAR, was a car enthusiast, gardener and beekeeper. Ultimately, he loved most spending time with his family and grandchildren. Eddie is survived by his children, Elissa (Timothy Fishbough) Peters and Travis Peters; his grandchildren, Aiden and Parker; his mother, Doris Peters; his brothers, Mark (Sherri) Peters and Leif (Anna) Peters; and many nieces, nephews and friends. Eddie was preceded in death by his father, Edward Peters Jr. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 24, 2025 from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at Princeton Pike Church of God, 6101 Princeton Glendale Road, Hamilton, Ohio. Funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park. www.browndawsonflick.com



