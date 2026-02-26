Edna Robinson

Photo of Edna Robinson

Credit: Legacy.com

Credit: Legacy.com

Photo of Edna Robinson
Obituaries
6 hours ago
X

Robinson, Edna

Age 88 departed Saturday, February 14, 2026. She is survived by loving children, family and friends. Visitation 10-11AM, Saturday, February 28, 2026 at First Wesleyan Church, 401 Gramont Avenue, Dayton, OH 45417. Memorial Service follows at 11AM.

HHRoberts.com

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

H. H. Roberts Mortuary, Inc.

38 S. Gettysburg Avenue

Dayton, OH

45417

https://www.hhroberts.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
Arthur Brookins Jr.
2
Kevin Smith
3
Hazel Kessler
4
Stephen Britsch
5
Lucille Simmons