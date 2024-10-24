Edmondson, Gene S.



Gene S. Edmondson, age 93, of Riverside, Ohio, passed away on October 20, 2024. He is survived by his wife, Janet; his sons, Todd (Audra) and Eric (Donna); grandchildren: Tyler (Bethany), Tanner (Brooke), Cody, Erica, and Vince; and great-grandchildren: Trent, Nora, Ella, Oliver, Hudson, and Rylee. A visitation will be held from 12:00pm to 1:00pm on Wednesday, October 30, 2024 at Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road, in Dayton. The funeral service will start at 1:00pm. Following the service, Gene will be laid to rest at Woodland Cemetery. To share a memory of Gene or to leave a special message for his family, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com