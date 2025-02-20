Edmiston, Carol Ann



Carol Ann Edmiston, 72, of Springfield, Ohio passed away on Tuesday, February 18, 2025 after a brief battle with pancreatic cancer. She was known for her wit, honesty and strength, always the first one to find a reason to celebrate an event so she could plan the menu. Let's just say you never left one of her parties hungry!



Carol was born on November 6th, 1952 to the parents of the late Dr. George B. and Beatrice M. Edmiston in Buckhannon, W.Va. She spent the majority of her childhood in Webster Springs, W.Va., where she attended school until her junior year in high school. At that time, she attended Fairfax Hall, a preparatory school for girls and graduated in 1970. Carol received her BA in speech/drama education in 1975 and an MA in counseling at Marshall University graduating in 1977. Upon graduation, Carol became a high school guidance counselor for Webster County Schools (1979-1981), Newark City Schools (1981-1999), and Greene County Career Center (1999-2015). Professionally, Carol was the consummate advocate for her students. Her no-nonsense realistic approach to giving teenagers appropriate counsel was greatly appreciated by her students, parents, and colleagues as they often sought her advice with their students as well. Long after retirement, Carol received calls from former students, some who needed advice, but many others just wanting to reconnect with their counselor who made them feel heard.



Carol was preceded in death by her brother, George M. Edmiston in 2022. She is survived by her loving husband, James Stringfield of Springfield, Ohio, sister, Jane Pfautsch (Michael) of Granville, Ohio, niece, Katherine Rath (Jason) of Granville, Ohio, nephew, Jackson Wolfe of Cleveland, Ohio, grand-nephew Jase Rath, grand-niece, Nellie Rath, and many wonderful extended family members and close friends. In lieu of flowers, donations in Carol's memory can be made to Hospice, any local animal shelter or the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (pancan.org). A celebration of life will be determined at a later date.



