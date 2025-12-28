Edith Zinkiewicz

Zinkiewicz (Franklin), Edith M.



Age 95, passed away peacefully on December 23, 2025, in Cincinnati, Ohio. She is survived by her daughter, Mary (Peter) King, 2 grandchildren, and 4 great grandchildren. A visitation will be held on December 29, 2025, from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM, followed by a funeral service at 11:00 AM at Newcomer Funeral Home, CENTERVILLE, located at 820 Miamisburg Centerville Rd, Dayton, OH 45459. She will be laid to rest at Evergreen Cemetery. For the full remembrance, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com



