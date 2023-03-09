EDDY, Robert Louis



United States Air Force Captain Robert Louis Eddy (Ret.) passed away March 3, 2023 at the age of 90 surrounded by his loving family. He was born January 7, 1933 in Elyria, Ohio to the late William Cyrus and Dora (Bradshaw) Eddy. As a young man he trained to enter the US Navy and in 1951 found opportunity with the US Air Force where he had an illustrious career. In 1952 while stationed in Germany, he met the love of his life Emma and married her three weeks later. In 1959 Airman First Class Eddy was promoted to Sergeant while enrolled in Officer Candidate School at Lackland AFB in Texas and was awarded the rank of Second Lieutenant on March 20, 1959. In September of 1965 Captain Eddy assumed command of the 3rd A & E-3 Tactical Fighter Wing in Vietnam. It was during this tour that his brave actions earned him a Bronze Star Medal. After being honorably discharged from Military Service he worked in the public sector for a brief time before entering the Civil Service where he worked at Wright - Patterson AFB for an additional 24 years and achieved the pay level of GS14. In 1976 he earned a Bachelor's Degree and on 22 August, 1978 a Master of Business Administration Degree from Wright State University. In 1971 Bob and Emma joined the Dayton Liederkranz - Turner German Club. In 1973 he became Vice - President of the Club until becoming President around the year 2000. He served in that capacity for the next 8 years. Bob's involvement in the Liederkranz Club was extensive. For 45+ years, He and his wife sang in the choir and were folk dancers. They sang around the world! Bob spent hundreds of hours physically renovating the club in the hope of preserving its future. The life Bob lived was dedicated to his wife and family. His work gave him the opportunity to see and live around the world. By his hands every house he moved his family into soon became a haven. Bob was a lover of music and nature, a holistic healer, an avid organic gardener and recycler. He could remodel every square inch of a house. He loved camping and boating. He never complained! Bob was a proud man, proud of his country, proud of his family - all of them. He was preceded in death by his parents and two children, Lyana Jo and Robert Louis Eddy. Also, all of his siblings, Dora, William, Violet, Eugene, George, Ted, Florence, Twin Sister Roberta Louise and Ruth. Bob was well loved by so many and he will be missed by a proud and grateful clan. He is survived by his beloved wife of 70 years, Emma Erhart Eddy as well as 5 children Rosemarie Dice (Alan), Patricia Ann Eddy (Dan Harman), Sylvia Robin Sheridan (Chris), Lyana Jean Martin (Philip) and Andreas William Eddy (Teresa). He is Opa to 46 grandchildren. Also a large extended family of nieces, nephews and friends. There will be a visitation at St. Helen Catholic Church, 5100 of Burkhardt Road, Riverside, Ohio, Monday, March 13, 2023 staring at 9:30 am, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am with Fr. Len Wenke celebrant. Burial will follow in Beaver Cemetery, Beavercreek, Ohio. Tobias Funeral Home Beavercreek entrusted with arrangements. To leave a message or share a special memory of Bob with his family please visit: www.tobias-fh.com.

