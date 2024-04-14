Eby, Dana K.



Age 65, of West Alexandria, OH, passed away unexpectedly on April 10, 2024. Dana is preceded in death by his father, Danny Eby and sister, Denise Little. Dana worked at the Germantown Post Office as a mail carrier for 37 years. He loved his family, farm life, and his church. Dana was an excellent coach and worked with his daughters for over 20 years while they played soccer and softball. He was loved by all that met him and he never met a stranger. Dana is survived by his wife, Claudia Eby; daughters, Danielle (Dusty) Huling, Tara (Chris) Morgan, Neeka Ferrell, Heather Eby (Kevin Mullins), and Jenna (Brent) Warmoth; grandchildren, Harper Huling and Chloe Morgan; mother and step-father, Dyna (Phil) Coffman; brother, Darren (Lisa) Eby; step-mother, Phyllis Eby; sister, Lora (Aaron) Willis; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews. Visitation will be held from 4:00  7:00 p.m. on Monday, April 15 at Englewood Church of Grace and Truth 307 W. Wenger Rd. Englewood, OH 45322. Funeral services will follow Monday evening at the church. If desired, memorial contributions may be sent to the Humane Society of Preble County. Email condolences may be left by visiting www.gilbert-fellers.com



