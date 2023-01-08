EBY, Connie L.



Age 76 of Bentonville, Arkansas, formerly of West Alexandria, Ohio, went to be with the Lord on December 30, 2022. Connie was born on December 6, 1946, to the late Dale and Doris (Brown) Eby. Connie was a graduate of Lanier High School 1964 and graduated from Good Samaritan Hospital School of Radiologic Technology. She worked many years at various Doctor offices and Dayton VA as an X-ray Tech. Connie and her husband moved and worked several years in Columbus, IN, finally retiring in Arkansas. Connie was a loving wife and sister. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Bentonville, Arkansas. Connie had a giving heart, radiant smile and was an excellent cook. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. In addition to her parents, Connie was preceded in death by her younger brother, Kent Eby. She is survived by her loving husband of 38 years, David R. Jackson and brother Kirk (Myra) Eby. Funeral service will be held on Thursday, January 12, 2023, at Gard Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 67 W. Dayton Street, West Alexandria, Ohio at 11:00 am. Burial will follow at Sugar Grove Cemetery, West Alexandria. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to your favorite charity. Online condolences and other remembrances may be sent by visiting www.gardfuneralhome.com.

