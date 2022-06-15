EATON, Francis Dwain



Francis Dwain Eaton, 92, of Springfield, passed away June 11, 2022, in Springfield Regional Medical Center. He was born January 22, 1930, in Springfield, the son of Francis E. and Emma Jane (Weiser) Eaton.



Mr. Eaton was a member of the Machinist Club, the Union Club, the Eagles and Local #97. He enjoyed watching all kinds of sports on television. He graduated for Key West High School in 1949 and was employed as a plumber. Francis was a proud Marine, serving in the Korean War from 1950 until 1951. His bravery and dedication earned him 2 Purple Heart awards during his service, one for taking direct enemy gunfire and the other was a shrapnel wound. While stationed in Key West as an MP, he escorted President Truman on walks on the beach. He was honorably discharged in 1952 as an Infantry Unit Leader in Quantico, Virginia. Survivors include four children; Michael D. (Mary) Eaton, Mark K. (Kathy) Eaton, Michelle Adkins and Missy McMann, three grandchildren; Dan (Vicky) Riley, Krissy (Robbie) Patterson and Katey Raye McMann, two great-grandchildren; Brent (Taylor) Riley and Breanna Riley, two great-great-grandchildren; Chloe Riley and Nolan Patterson, one sister; Joan Poland and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years; Betty L. Eaton in 2011, a sister; Mary Eaton and his parents. Funeral services will be held at 11:00AM, Saturday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Paul Dowdy officiating. Visitation will be held for one hour prior to the services. Buri, with Military Honors, will follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. Condolences may be shared at



